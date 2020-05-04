CHICAGO (WLS) -- Don't get fooled by fake companies preying on you during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has guidance on how to spot fake work-from-home jobs.
According to the Indiana Attorney General's Office, work-from-home scams are on the rise with so many people out of work due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Many of these work-from-home jobs may sound too good to be true. A lot of them ask you to give money to make money.
Be very wary of these offers.
Do your due diligence, and try searching the name of the company offering you a job with the word "scam" or "rip-off" on Google.
How to spot work-from-home job scams
