2 men found shot in Country Club Hills home after reported home invasion

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Country Club Hills police, responding to a report of a home invasion, found two men shot in a south suburban home.

Police said they were called to the residence in the 19000-block of Farmcrest after someone reported a home invasion. When they arrived, officers found two men in the residence with gunshot wounds.


Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their condition was not immediately available.

An investigation by County Club Hills police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force in underway. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 708-798-3191. Tips can also be given anonymously on the SWORN tip line at 708-206-2899.
