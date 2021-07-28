coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,082 cases, 6 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
What's behind CDC's mask guidance change?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,082 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and six related deaths Wednesday.

It is the first time since May 7 that there has been an increase of more than 2,000 cases in a single day. There have been 1,415,572 total COVID cases, including 23,420 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

What parents should know about school COVID guidelines


Dr. John Brownstein is an epidemiologist and has served as an advisor to several organization including the WHO and US Department of Health and Human Services.



The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 20-27 is at 4.4%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 42,363 specimens for a total of 26,720,724 since the pandemic began.

CDC reverses course on indoor masking guidelines

As of Tuesday night, 857 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 184 patients were in the ICU and 74 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 13,139,579 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 17,982. On Tuesday, 27,155 vaccines were administered.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county



Governor JB Pritzker's office said Illinois will fully align with the new CDC masking recommendations for vaccinated people to wear masks in public and indoor settings.
