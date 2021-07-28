Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,082 cases, 6 deaths

It is the first time since May 7 that there has been an increase of more than 2,000 cases in a single day. There have been 1,415,572 total COVID cases, including 23,420 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 20-27 is at 4.4%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 42,363 specimens for a total of 26,720,724 since the pandemic began.
As of Tuesday night, 857 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 184 patients were in the ICU and 74 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 13,139,579 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 17,982. On Tuesday, 27,155 vaccines were administered.
Governor JB Pritzker's office said Illinois will fully align with the new CDC masking recommendations for vaccinated people to wear masks in public and indoor settings.