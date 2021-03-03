Chicago police warrant policy changes announced in wake of botched Anjanette Young raid

They announced a series of draft changes to the policy and procedures around obtaining and serving search warrants, in an effort to prevent wrong raids, ensure that search warrants are carried out with a respect for human dignity and guarantee accountability and transparency following wrong raids, according to a news release from the mayor's office.
"A strong police department must continue to evolve in this way. We must always work to improve. We must always focus special emphasis on continually improving our policies, training, transparency and accountability," Brown said.
It builds on Lightfoot's ongoing efforts to ensure transparency and accountability after the events that took place at Anjanette Young's home and the city's subsequent actions
An ordinance named after the Chicago social worker whose home was wrongfully raided two years ago was introduced into Chicago City Council last month.
Introduced by five Black female aldermen of the Chicago Progressive Reform Caucus, the Anjanette Young Ordinance makes the superintendent or his designee directly responsible for signing off on every search warrant. That warrant must include a detailed plan which protects children and other vulnerable people inside the home.
"We expect planning. We expect thoughtfulness. And we expect that thoughtfulness to be upheld as part of the policy, practice and culture of the Chicago Police Department going forward," 49th Ward Ald. Maria Hadden said.
Warrants must be executed between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., and residents must be allowed at least 30 seconds to come to the door, according to the ordinance. Body cameras must be worn and activated by all officers present, and if nothing is recovered, the warrant is automatically referred to COPA for investigation.
It's been two years since Chicago police mistakenly raided Young's apartment. Officers left her standing, naked and crying for over 40 minutes.
"So when they found me, with no clothes on, it meant this ordinance would at least hold them accountable for how they treat me in that moment," Young said.
The proposed ordinance goes much further than an executive order already signed by Mayor Lightfoot.
"What Ms. Young experienced served as an abrupt wake up call to our entire city to the reforms our city needs and our values demand. Every step we have taken and we continue to take will be with that goal in mind," Lightfoot said Wednesday.
WATCH: Mayor Lightfoot explains proposed changes
She emphasized the need to respect the rights and basic human dignity of residents.
"One of the big lessons learned from the circumstances of Miss Young and other wrong raids is that people who believe that they were victimized shouldn't have to jump hoops and hire a lawyer in order to get access to information about what happened to them," Lightfoot said.
The changes announced Wednesday include:
Prior to search warrant execution
- All search warrants will now have to be approved by a deputy chief or higher, which is three ranks above the previous requirement of lieutenant approval.
- All "No-Knock" warrants will be banned from use by CPD except in specific cases where lives or safety are in danger. Additionally, these "No-Knock" warrants will now need approval from a bureau chief or higher, and will only be served by SWAT, rather than the team or officer who obtained and sought approval for the warrant.
- Prior to the service of any search warrant, the team who will be serving a warrant will now be required to conduct a planning session wherein they identify any potentially vulnerable people who may be present at the location in question, including children.
- In an effort to eliminate the possibilities of "wrong" raids, all warrants, both standard and "No-Knock", will now require an independent investigation prior to the approval and execution of the warrant that will verify and corroborate that the information used to obtain the warrant is accurate.
During search warrant execution
- A female officer is now required to be present for the serving of all search warrants.
- A lieutenant or higher must be present and in command of the scene for the serving of any warrant, as opposed to the previous requirement that a sergeant be present.
- In aligning with preexisting policy, officers will also be required to document any and all instances in which a firearm is pointed at any person.
After search warrant execution
- Any search warrant that is served at a wrong address OR where the information used to obtain the warrant turns out to be false will be considered a wrong raid.
- A complaint log number will be required for submitting false reports or for all wrong raids, including those in which search warrant is served at a wrong address or where the information used to obtain the warrant turns out to be false
- Additionally, CPD will now conduct a critical incident after-action review for all wrong raids
The public will have the next 15 days to comment on the new changes. Lightfoot hopes to have the new changes in effect by the end of the month.