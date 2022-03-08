Chicago Public Schools mask mandate ending next week; CTU pushes back against decision

The switch to a mask-optional policy would begin next Monday, CPS said.
However, the Chicago Teachers Union said it is a clear violation of their Jan. 12 safety agreement, and they will be filing an unfair labor practice charge against the district.
Now, the city is defending its decision, as CPS and CTU are once again at odds over masks.
Parents who were picking up their child from school at Harriet Tubman Elementary Monday had mixed reactions after hearing the news.
"Honestly that's OK with me," CPS parent Tara Spears said. "I know that I'm going to probably still have my kids in their masks. They've gotten so used to it."
"We are just ready for it," CPS parent Ramon Flores said. "I know my kids are ready, even though they're still kind of unsure about what to do."
The awaited change comes as nearly all other Illinois school districts switched to mask-optional policies this month.
Chicago's case count and positivity are the lowest they've been since July of last year and continue to fall.
CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said in a statement, in part: "CPS was one of the first to require universal masking in schools, and we would not be moving to a mask-optional model unless the data and our public health experts indicated that it is safe for our school communities."
Chicago Department of Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady also defended the policy change.
"We're going to continue to encourage if folks are not vaccinated, that they can choose to continue masking," she said on WTTW Monday night.
"I think the data supports the action," CPS parent John Tephasdin said. "I think maybe before it was not as clear, but now it's so much clearer, so I think it makes sense."
"I feel that until we can get to a better vaccination rate as a district and ensure that every family has access to a vaccine and our numbers go down, that we really shouldn't be talking about taking masks off," CPS parent Charlotte Thoresen said.
Like Thoresen, the Chicago Teachers Union is wary, arguing schools are congregate settings where vaccination rates remain low, especially in Black and brown communities.
The union said in a statement that Monday's move by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS has "prioritized the needs of Mt. Greenwood over the needs of Englewood, Roseland, Little Village, North Lawndale and Brighton Park."
CPS parent Claiborne Wade has kids in two schools in the Austin neighborhood, and they'll be keeping their masks on.
"The numbers are high in some areas, and some folks haven't been vaccinated," he said. "We want to make sure we're controlling as much as possible."
Overall, 56% of age-eligible CPS students have received at least one dose of their vaccine. More than 91% of all CPS staff are fully vaccinated.
One hundred and forty-one students and 53 adults tested positive for COVID last week. That's out of a total population of about 272,000 kids and 30,000 staff.
"I don't know what's going to happen there," Flores said. "We'll just have to wait and see. It's just what it is, sign of the times I guess."
The CTU said it "will immediately be filing an unfair labor practice (ULP) charge against the district in response, and requesting that CPS bargain over this decision..."
"CPS does not keep their promises to their families or to their staff," CPS parent Laurie Viets said. "CPS and Lori Lightfoot are not keeping their promises to the city of Chicago."
In a letter released to the Chicago Teachers Union, Lightfoot defended the district's decision to go mask-optional, saying that it was made, in part, due to a downstate legal challenge. She said there were concerns that the ruling could keep the district from implementing future COVID-19 mitigations.
The district will also continue their COVID safety measures, like voluntary on-site testing and contact tracing.
The CTU is demanding CPS take a number of actions, including providing a metric that would trigger the return of a mask requirement.