Homeless help: The Grace Network gathers supplies for students facing homelessness

Close to 15% of all CPS students will experience homelessness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- According to research provided by The Grace Network organization, close to 15% of all Chicago Public Schools students will experience some form of homelessness while they're in school.

The Grace Network is a nonprofit, which partners with schools to provide health and hygiene items to students experiencing homelessness.

The founder of "The Grace Network," Sarah Airola and Stella Mason, with the Spencer Technology Academy, joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about ongoing efforts to help students Friday morning.

Airola said people are living paycheck-to-paycheck, and it's difficult to get ahead.

