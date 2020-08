Mayor Lori Lightfoot, CPS to announce School Resource Officer program reforms

EMBED >More News Videos Police officers will remain in Chicago Public Schools for now after the Chicago Board of Education narrowly voted to keep them Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson plan announce Wednesday reforms to the School Resource Officer program for the 2020-2021 school year.There have been several protests calling for Chicago police officers to be removed from public schools, but many schools have actually voted against the move.Right now, Chicago Public Schools has a $33 million contract with the Chicago Police Department to provide school resource officers. Mayor Lightfoot has said that for now, CPS has no plans to dump that contract.CPS received feedback about the issue from the public and surveyed the school community.Schools with school resource officer or "SRO" programs have been asked to vote on whether they wish to continue the program.According to the CPS website, 55 schools wish to keep their SRO programs, and 17 would like the officers removed. Lincoln Park, Northside Prep and Lane Tech are just some of the high schools that voted to remove officers.It is not exactly clear what will be announced at the press conference, which is scheduled for 11 a.m.