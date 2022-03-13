Forty-two million Americans, almost 1 in 5 adults, think they will miss at least one credit card due date in 2022, according to a new WalletHub survey.
Tips to keep you from getting late fees due to missed credit card payments
1 in 5 Americans may miss a credit card payment: Wallethub
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Missed credit card payments and fees are are a big problem for people during the pandemic.
Set up automatic monthly bill payments for the "minimum amount due." Taking this one simple action can help avoid late fees and credit score damage Budget responsibly: The best way to make sure you have enough money to meet your card payment minimum is to save a small amount of money each month. If you can afford to pay more than the minimum or your statement in full, do this to avoid paying interest. Avoid surprise fees by reading the fine print: In a lot of cases, 'no late fee' only means no fee for the first missed payment, not any subsequent times. Ask your credit card company to waive the late fees: 9 out of 10 consumers have found this works! Especially if you pay your bill on time every other month, asking for help in a pinch is not out of the question.
personal financequick tipi teamcredit cards
