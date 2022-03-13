Quick Tip

Tips to keep you from getting late fees due to missed credit card payments

1 in 5 Americans may miss a credit card payment: Wallethub
By and Ann Pistone
Tips to help keep you from missing a credit card payment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Missed credit card payments and fees are are a big problem for people during the pandemic.

Forty-two million Americans, almost 1 in 5 adults, think they will miss at least one credit card due date in 2022, according to a new WalletHub survey.

Here are tips for credit card users concerned about late payments:


  • Set up automatic monthly bill payments for the "minimum amount due." Taking this one simple action can help avoid late fees and credit score damage

  • Budget responsibly: The best way to make sure you have enough money to meet your card payment minimum is to save a small amount of money each month. If you can afford to pay more than the minimum or your statement in full, do this to avoid paying interest.


  • Avoid surprise fees by reading the fine print: In a lot of cases, 'no late fee' only means no fee for the first missed payment, not any subsequent times.

  • Ask your credit card company to waive the late fees: 9 out of 10 consumers have found this works! Especially if you pay your bill on time every other month, asking for help in a pinch is not out of the question.
    Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
