easter

Easter brunch 2021 can include crepes with instruction from French Quiche Lincoln Park chef

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Easter is approaching, but you've still got time to plan your menu. When it comes to dessert, what about crepes?

Chef Dominique Tougne from French Quiche in Lincoln Park is sharing a recipe for making Strawberry Banana & Chocolate Crepe. He's offering a free class on Instagram at 11 a.m. Saturday.

French Quiche offers several fresh crepes every day. The cafe is located at 2210 N. Halsted St.

RELATED: French Quiche brings casual dishes to Lincoln Park with grab-and-go cafe

Strawberry banana and chocolate crepe

Serves 4

Ingredients:
- 9 oz. flour
- 2 cups whole milk
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 4 whole eggs

- 1 oz. melted butter
- 1 pinch salt
- 4 teaspoons chocolate ganache
- 1 banana sliced
- 4 strawberries sliced
- 4 teaspoons strawberry topping
- Whipped cream
- Powdered sugar

Directions:
1. Combine flour, sugar, salt
2. Combine milk, eggs
3. Pour the milk and egg mix on the flour mix
4. Add melted butter
5. In a nonstick pan, pour a generous quantity of crepe batter, cook 1 minute then flip it and cook 1 minute again
6. While still warm, add the chocolate ganache, slices of bananas and strawberries.
7. Add whipped cream then fold it and serve after adding powdered sugar on top
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagolincoln parkcookingfrench cuisinecooking chefeaster
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EASTER
Endangered Long Island soda shop treasures its traditions
White House cancels Easter Egg Roll for 2nd straight year
Indulge your sweet tooth with these egg-stravagant Easter eggs
Egg-cellent sisters start small business hiding easter eggs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 4 hurt in River Grove party bus shooting: police
Video shows Home Depot shooting that left security guard in coma
18-year-old Chicago high school student dies from COVID complications
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Man on probation for Red Line attack charged in Lakeview sex assault: CPD
Hot mic catches pilot's expletive-filled rant against San Francisco
Stray dog with purple unicorn toy he repeatedly stole gets adopted
Show More
Mom fights to bring pregnant daughter's killer to justice
Illinois expands vaccination effort as COVID cases rise
FL governor threatens lawsuit if CDC does not allow US cruises this summer
Chicago Weather: Showers Saturday, with storms late
2 dead, 8 injured in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings
More TOP STORIES News