Stolen car hits neighbor's home, 2 cars before slamming into suburban garage; driver sought

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Crystal Lake have issued an arrest warrant for a woman accused of crashing a stolen car into a family's garage.

The woman living at the Crystal Lake home said she woke up to the sound of glass shattering and found a huge mess.

The incident happened just after midnight Monday, moments after investigators say the suspect drove away from a traffic stop.

Danielle Irwin said the stolen car hit the side of her neighbor's home, her neighbor's car, and her son's car before plowing into her garage and totaling her car, too.

She said the fact that her car was in the garage may have actually saved her son's life, or the stolen vehicle would have crashed into the basement where he was sleeping.

Somehow, no one was hurt.

Police are still searching for the driver, who's now wanted on a long list of felony and misdemeanor charges.