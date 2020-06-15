CTA

CTA launches new rider dashboard to plan for crowding, bus capacity amid Chicago reopening

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority is continuing its efforts to welcome riders back to trains and buses and promote healthy travel.

Starting Monday, CTA is introducing a new Ridership Information Dashboard to help customers better plan their transit trip with features like a bus crowding report, which provides an overview of available capacity for each of CTA's 127 bus routes.

The tool will include information on ridership trends by route and time of day, helping customers to adjust their trips to less-crowded times, when possible.

CTA is working on a similar crowding report for the rail system, which is expected to launch soon.

As part of the City's comprehensive effort to ensure the health and safety of riders, the CTA is also introducing new signs and stickers that encourage the continued use of masks, face coverings and social distancing measures while traveling.

Illinois has largest decrease in COVID-19 cases across US: report

New signage and floor decals are being installed at rail stations across the CTA, including circular floor decals on platforms, in elevators and throughout stationhouses, in both English and Spanish. The decals, spaced six feet apart, serve as guide for how far apart customers should stand to ensure proper social distancing.

More information on CTA's efforts throughout the pandemic is available at transitchicago.com/coronavirus.
