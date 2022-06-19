stabbing

Chicago crime: Man charged in knife attack on CTA Red Line train in Englewood

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Man injured in knife attack on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in a knife attack on a CTA Red Line train on the city's South Side, the Chicago Police Department said.

David Spearman, 26, allegedly stabbed a 21-year-old on a train in Englewood Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The 21-year-old victim was on a train in the 200 block of West 63rd Street at about 11:16 p.m. when police said Spearman approached him. Police said Spearman then pulled out a knife and started attacking the victim.

The victim was cut twice on his arm and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Spearman was arrested a short time later and a knife was recovered, police said. He has been charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodtrain safetychicago crimechicago violencestabbingtrainsctachicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Man injured in knife attack on CTA Red Line train
Man charged in stabbing, battery on Chinatown Red Line platform
Man in ICU after stabbing at west suburban gym
3 women attacked by same man on CTA platforms, police say
TOP STORIES
Stranger who moved into Chicago home reveals why she refuses to leave
2 actors dead in Mexico after Netflix series cast, crew van crashes
Stephen Colbert 'Late Show' production team arrested at US Capitol
2 killed in I-290 crash, Illinois State Police say
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week
Illinoisans lost $20M to catfishing scams; how to avoid them
Show More
Buttigieg: US may act against airlines on consumers' behalf
Dead body recovered from Fox River, west suburban police say
5 wounded in Lake Meadows shooting, Chicago police say
$1M bail for man charged with attempted murder of CPD officer
Chicago Weather: Clear, quite cool
More TOP STORIES News