Chicago crime: Suspects at large after passenger attacked on CTA Red Line train, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A passenger was attacked on a CTA Red Line train early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Four to six men asked the victim for cigarettes at about 1:42 a.m., police said. When he said he didn't have any, the men beat him up and stole his belongings.

The victim got off the train at the Roosevelt station, where, police said, the attack continued.

Police arrested two suspects at the scene. Two people are in custody but at least two other suspects are on the loose.

