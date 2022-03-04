CTA

Red-Purple bypass damaged mere months after opening, city says still perfectly safe to operate

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Less the four months after opening to great fanfare, the new CTA Red-Purple Bypass has big chunks of concrete visibly missing.

The CTA said the damage is purely cosmetic, and there are no structural issues with the new section of track. But the areas of missing concrete, exposing rebar and other materials, are visible from the street and an alarming sight for some.

"Looking at the damage, it kind of makes me a little nervous just a bit. But it's okay, I guess for now. I just hope they do something about it," said John Strzechocki, Lakeview resident.

But transit officials say the brand new structure, known as the Red-Purple Bypass, is perfectly safe.

The .33 mile long section of track, which opened in mid-November, allows northbound Brown Line trains to pass over Red and Purple line tracks, easing congestion north of Belmont.

The project is part of a more than $2 billion Red and Purple Line modernization.

"They've been working on it for so long, and to see that now there's issues with it that it is open doesn't look good," said Lakeview resident Alan Bukingolts.

So what exactly is the issue? CTA said it's a condition called spalling, likely due to water getting into components and then freezing, causing concrete to loosen. And so CTA said it's direct the contractor, Walsh-Fluor, to remove that loose concrete.

In a statement, CTA said in part, "The visible recessed areas are the result of proactive mitigations to protect the public and our employees from any falling debris."

"When you make such a big deal about something as they did about this flyover - I think that's what they call it - you want to make sure that it's done right. So hopefully they're able to get it right," Bukingolts said.

CTA said the contractor is performing daily inspections and will repair those areas in the spring at no cost to the city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagolakeviewpublic transportationconstructionweathercta
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CTA
Rogers Park shooting leaves 3 hurt near Red Line stop
Man robbed at gunpoint on CTA Red Line train: CPD
CPD detectives investigating CTA violent crime wave
2 men beaten, robbed on Red Line in River North: CPD
TOP STORIES
Europe's largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling
'Fear in their eyes': TX investigators describe horror house
'Great Resignation' jobseekers push for more control, remote work
Lightfoot sued for allegedly berating lawyer over Columbus statue
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
Who the feds interviewed in Mike Madigan indictment
Chicago gas prices creep up to or pass $5
Show More
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed retired CPD officer out on bond
No perp walk for ex-Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan
Basic income pilot announced for suburban Cook County residents
Chicago artist brings attention to missing women of color
Dr. Ezike shares ups, downs of guiding Illinois' COVID response
More TOP STORIES News