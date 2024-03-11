Chicago train stations to receive safety, security improvements across five lines, CTA says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority announced on Monday that 13 rail stations will receive repairs and improvements this spring.
The improvements are part of the CTA's station Refresh & Renew improvement program.
Through the end of May, crews will focus on the following rail stations and bus turnarounds:
- Red line: Sox-35th, Addison, Thorndale, Granville, Howard
- Blue line: Chicago
- Green line: 35th-Bronzeville-IIT, Ashland, Conservatory, King Drive
- Brown line: Armitage
- Orange line: Pulaski, Ashland
- Bus turnarounds: 95th/Ashland, Milwaukee/Imlay, Addison/Pontiac
Some of the improvements include concrete repairs, removal of outdated equipment, utility and plumbing repairs, and cosmetic updates.
To learn more about the project, visit transitchicago.com/refresh-renew.
