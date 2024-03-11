WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago train stations to receive safety, security improvements across five lines, CTA says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 11, 2024 6:55PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority announced on Monday that 13 rail stations will receive repairs and improvements this spring.

The improvements are part of the CTA's station Refresh & Renew improvement program.

Through the end of May, crews will focus on the following rail stations and bus turnarounds:

- Red line: Sox-35th, Addison, Thorndale, Granville, Howard

- Blue line: Chicago

- Green line: 35th-Bronzeville-IIT, Ashland, Conservatory, King Drive

- Brown line: Armitage

- Orange line: Pulaski, Ashland

- Bus turnarounds: 95th/Ashland, Milwaukee/Imlay, Addison/Pontiac

Some of the improvements include concrete repairs, removal of outdated equipment, utility and plumbing repairs, and cosmetic updates.

To learn more about the project, visit transitchicago.com/refresh-renew.

READ MORE: CDC to help with measles response after 2nd child diagnosed at Chicago migrant shelter

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW