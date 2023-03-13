A woman was fatally stabbed on the Adams and Wabash CTA train platform in the Loop, the Chicago Police Department said.

Man charged with stabbing woman to death on CTA platform; victim ID'd attacker before death: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman who was fatally stabbed while waiting for a CTA train in the Loop early Saturday morning identified her attacker before she died of her injuries, Chicago police said.

Alejandro Arellano, 31, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder in the case, Chicago police announced Monday morning. Police confirmed Monday that the victim had a prior dating relationship with Arellano.

"A key piece of evidence in this case came from the victim herself: she named Arellano as the offender before she succumbed to her injuries," First Deputy Superintendent of Police Eric Carter said.

WATCH | Police announce charges in deadly Loop stabbing on CTA platform

The stabbing happened on the Adams and Wabash platform at about 1:26 a.m., police said. Police said surveillance video shows a 26-year-old woman was trying to board a train when a man stopped her.

When the woman tried to walk away from him, the man pushed her before pulling out a metal object and stabbing her multiple times in the chest, abdomen and arm, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

The victim broke free and ran to the street level, where she collapsed and was later pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.

Police said they used surveillance video from the CTA's camera network to track down the suspect in less than 15 hours.

Arellano was taken into custody in the 1600-block of N. Kimball around 3 p.m. Saturday, police said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.