'Damn Yankees' baseball musical comes to Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire

The baseball musical comedy is playing at the Marriott Theatre.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- Baseball season is off to a slow start in Chicago, at least for White Sox fans, but that's not the case at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire.

"Damn Yankees" is a clever musical comedy about America's favorite pastime.

Andrew Alstat, who plays the lead role of Joe Hardy, spoke to ABC7 Chicago about the musical.

Joe Hardy makes a deal with the devil to make his baseball dreams come true.

Alstat said that everyone can enjoy the show, whether they are a baseball fan or not.

"The characters are very relatable, I mean everyone can kind of see bits and pieces of themselves in each of these characters, which makes it super fun," Alstat said.

"Damn Yankees" runs now through June 4, just in time for baseball season. Tickets start at $64 at the Marriott Theatre.