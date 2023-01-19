Man charged in Lincoln Park church burglary in which at least $9K stolen: Chicago police

'It's a big loss for the church,' DePaul University instructor said at the time

The St. Vincent De Paul Church in Lincoln Park is now at a loss of an estimated $9,000 or more in donations after a post-holiday heist.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 27-year-old Chicago man has been charged after thousands of dollars were stolen from a Lincoln Park church last month.

Hannibal Kerry was charged with burglary of a place of worship, criminal trespassing and possessing burglary tools, Chicago police said Thursday.

He was arrested Wednesday in the 2200-block of North Sheffield Avenue after being identified as the person who, between Dec. 26 and 27, burglarized Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at Webster and Sheffield avenues.

Chicago police said at the time someone had pried open a window before taking money from a safe and a donation bin.

"It's a big loss for the church," said Father Christopher Robinson, an instructor of religious studies at DePaul University. "Christmas is one of our biggest days."

"It was immediately clear something was off," Robinson said. "Doors open that shouldn't be open, blinds where they came in through the window were all disheveled."

Father Robinson said more than 500 people attended Mass over the Christmas weekend, marking the first completely normal celebration after years of dealing with the pandemic.

The theft impacted many church services, like a soup kitchen that feeds the homeless three times a week.

"To lose this kind of collection means our outreach, our homeless outreach, is diminished," Robinson said. "Our education programs, our arts and music programs, the things we do just keeping the lights on - it's a huge hit."

The suspect certainly left his mark on the church. There's some visible damage on a door where the suspect likely tried to break in at first, before moving onto a window they believe he pried open before going on to damage even more parts of the church.

A GoFundMe set up after the incident raised thousands of dollars.

Kerry is due in court Thursday.

