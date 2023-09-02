Longest running disc dog competition, Ashley Whippet Invitational, happening in Naperville

The longest running disc dog competition series in the world is taking place in Naperville this weekend.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Pairs of more than 100 dashing dogs and their humble humans are teaming up in the longest running disc dog competition happening in the Western Suburbs.

"We're all here for one thing: to get that top prize," said Gary Jordan, competing from Warrenville.

RELATED: A doggone fun day at a canine competition in suburban Chicago

The sun beams down on Naperville's Nike Park for the Ashley Whippet Invitational which has showcased some of our most talented and coordinated four-legged friends and their owners since 1975.

The goal of the competition that's been held in Naperville since 2003 is to win the Lander Cup.

"Whether it's jogging or agility, flyball or frisbee, you're bonding with the dog," said tournment organizer Tom Wehrli.

"If the dog catches all of the disks that's a plus," explained Wehrli. "If they do an unusual trick, or different throws, there's a million ways to throw a frisbee, so the judges look and see that."

Alex Stein said he's proud to be the tournament's founder and is considered one of the sport's trailblazers thanks to his dog, Ashley Whippet.

"This plastic frisbee was my idea to have a dog jumping and grabbing it," said Wehrli. "It makes my heart beat, it's actually amazing. It gives me goosebumps sometimes."

And while everyone would like to win, at the end of the day, there is nothing better than spending time with man's best friend."

Rick Rauwerda traveled from Ontario, Canada, with his six-year-old Australian Cattle Dog, Jovie.

"Some dogs get it naturally, some dogs you put multiple hours in," Rauwerda. "If you're doing freestyle, it's a lot more hours."

Jordan is competing with his mini Australian Shepherd, Riley.

"She's my go-to-girl," said Jordan. "It's a very intense relationship. I've had her since she's been four months old. When I started doing this stuff with her, she clings to me, hangs on me, follows me everywhere. It's a very tight bond."

That bond he said, is what makes this competition simply delightful.

"Whether we do good or bad, I'm just having fun with my dog and that's what it's all about," said Jordan.