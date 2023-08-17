Family of 'Cha Cha Slide' Creator DJ Casper shares memories about late Chicago-born icon

The family of 'Cha Cha Slide' creator DJ Casper spoke to ABC7 about his life and legacy as they prepare to lay him to rest this week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of "Cha Cha Slide" creator DJ Casper spoke to ABC7 about his life and legacy as they prepare to lay him to rest this week.

Casper passed away earlier this month after his years-long battle with cancer.

The family shared some of their most precious memories of Casper with ABC7 and spoke about what the international icon meant to them.

To most people, DJ Capser was the voice behind one of the most popular line dances in the world. To his family, Willie Perry Jr. was a family man who loved Chicago deeply and always wanted to make other people smile.

"Dad, you did great things. You are amazing," Casper's daughter Laquita Perry said. "You will never be forgotten, and not just because of your song, but for your heart, for your soul."

Clinging to memories that remain in her heart, Perry said she gets emotional when she thinks about all that her dad gave to this world.

"He would give his last to anyone, even in his sickness," Perry said. "If anyone needed a show, even if he knew he didn't have the strength to do so, to not let anyone down and show up. That's what he did. That's the kind of man he was."

Casper's wife, Kimberly Bradshaw Perry, said he was a family man who loved her kids as his own.

She and Casper had known each other for 20 years, but she admitted she wasn't interested at first.

"He used to be with my father all the time," Bradshaw Perry said. "But to me he was a nobody then. He was just the boy in the neighborhood growing up."

In an interview this past May, Casper told ABC7 that when he spotted her in an Aldi store a few years ago he saw her working and said knew she was going to be his wife.

"That was a true love story," Bradshaw Perry said while laughing. "They say you speak on it, you get it. We ended up clicking and being together and that was it."

Bradshaw Perry said Casper promised he would show her the world, and that he did.

"I never did the going out, going on planes," she said. "I was scared to fly. I was scared to drive out of town, but I got to experience all of that with him .

Casper was also a well known Chicago skater and a huge figure in the stepping community.

His wife said with so much life, talent and energy, watching him suffer with cancer was painful.

"When he got sick, I missed his happiness," she said. "It slowed him down. It took his spirit away. I knew something was wrong and I couldn't help him. I just had to pray."

The family said they knew his death would eventually come, but they did it so early.

"For him to leave this early, it's been a big effect on all of us," Casper's step son said while looking at family photos.

While Casper's absence is hurting the family to their core, they said they're glad he no longer has to suffer and believe he's now doing his famous "Cha Cha Slide" dance in heaven.

Laquita Perry said she had mixed feelings about the smash hit when she was younger.

"I'm not going to lie, sometimes when they played it, I would be like 'oh my god!," Perry said. "Now when I hear his song, I'm like, 'wow dude, you really made an impact.'"

Casper's family said he has a number of songs that he never released, including a slide that his wife believes will be a big hit, so stay tuned for that.

They plan on doing the "Cha Cha Slide" at his funeral service because that's what he would have wanted.

Family invites public to visitation and celebration of life

Casper's family said the public is invited to attend a visitation and celebration of life next week to remember and honor the DJ.

A visitation will be held at Southwest Memorial Chapel at 7901 S. Komensky Avenue in Chicago from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 18.

Another visitation will be held on Saturday, August 19, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. followed by a service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Holy Temple Cathedral at 14912 Lincoln Avenue in Harvey.

ABC7 will be livestreaming the Saturday service on our digital platforms.