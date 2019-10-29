Domestic Violence Awareness: Survivors speak out

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Windy City LIVE designated an entire hour to taking a stand against domestic violence.Latrice Mosley-Smith was not abused but as a child, she witnessed her father abusing her mother. Mosley-Smith talked about how witnessing that abuse still resonates with her today and how her stage play "The Survivor's Monologue" has helped her heal. Lauren Armour's sister, Donna Alexander, created The Anger Room and was a longtime advocate for domestic abuse survivors. Alexander, a Chicago native, was beaten to death last year in Dallas in a domestic violence incident. Yolanda Carter detailed her experience with domestic violence in "One Eye Witness." Carter talks about what she hopes other survivors of domestic violence will take away from her book.24-hour hotline - 708-335-302824-hour Crisis Line: 773-278-4566800-7997233877-863-6338555 W Harrison St Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60607312-325-9155