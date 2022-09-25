ABC7 Anchor Mark Rivera to host National Association for Down Syndrome fashion show in Glen Ellyn

ABC7 Chicago Anchor Mark Rivera will host the 17th Annual National Association for Down Syndrome fashion show in DuPage County, IL.

The "Fall In Love With Down Syndrome" themed show will happen on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The show will take place at Abbington Distinctive Banquets, which is located at 3S002 Route 53 in Glen Ellyn in DuPage County.

Tickets cost $75 and the deadline to purchase is Sept. 30.

