ABC7's Alan Krashesky emcees 'The Big Gig' gala, benefiting Edward Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Big Gig gala Saturday night aims to raise money for Edward Hospital.

The money will help cover the cost of medical equipment upgrades and improvements in patient service across several specialties, including cardiology, oncology and behavioral health.

Edward Hospital plays a critical role for the hundreds of thousands of patients who come to Edward for their healthcare needs each year, according to organizers.

ABC 7's Alan Krashesky was the emcee.