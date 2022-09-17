Drive-by shooting: 3-year-old girl hurt after shots fired in Lawndale, Chicago police say

A 3-year-old girl was hurt in a Lawndale drive-by shooting in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was hurt in a drive-by shooting late Friday night on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Lawndale neighborhood's 4200 block of West Cermak Road at about 11 p.m., police said. A 3-year-old girl was in the back seat of a vehicle when a black sedan approached and someone inside fired shots.

The shots shattered the back window and fragments hit the girl on the top of her head, police said. She was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not provide further information about the incident.