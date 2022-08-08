2 children, 2 adults killed after suspected drunk driver crashes into golf cart in Texas, police say

Miguel Espinoza, 45, is charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter.

GALVESTON, Texas -- A suspected drunk driver is being charged after crashing into a golf cart and truck, killing two children and two adults Saturday night in Texas, according to police.

Miguel Espinoza, 45, of Rosenberg is charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter.

At about 11:35 p.m., officers responded to a crash in Galveston.

Investigators said Espinoza was headed eastbound in a black Hyundai SUV and failed to stop, hitting the golf cart that was traveling northbound and a Dodge pickup truck that was heading southbound.

Initial responders reported a mass casualty event, which brought in extra ambulances and other first responders, according to police.

The driver of the golf cart died at the scene. Investigators said a woman and two juveniles in the golf cart were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Police said Espinoza and his passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later released. Authorities said Espinoza is in custody.

