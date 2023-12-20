Dunkin' announces removal of coconut milk from menu

WATCH LIVE

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 10:27PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Big changes coming to the Dunkin' menu before 2023 ends that may be a game changer for some customers.

Dunkin' is removing coconut milk from its menus.

The plant-based dairy alternative will get cut at U.S. locations in the coming days but Dunkin' will still have almond milk and oat milk as dairy-free creamers.

The end of coconut milk also means the end of coconut refreshers.

Dunkin' didn't specify why it's reducing its selection of plant-based dairy alternatives.

Coconut milk joins the menu tomb with the Dunkaccino, which Dunkin' eliminated earlier this year.

