DuSable Black History Museum hosts Wings of Celebration gala

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An exciting evening at The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center Thursday night, which hosted its first gala since its name change earlier this year.

The Wings of Celebration honors a commitment to education and focusing on future growth through knowledge.

Tonight's honorees included United Airlines and award-winning aerospace educator Tammera Holmes, among others.