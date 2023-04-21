Vehicle destroyed in bad crash involving UPS truck on Stone Park, Melrose Park border

A vehicle was destroyed in a bad crash involving a UPS semi-truck at Mannheim Road and Lake Street on the border of Stone Park and Melrose Park, IL.

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A vehicle was destroyed in a west suburban crash on Friday afternoon.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene at Mannheim Road and Lake Street. That intersection is right on the border of Melrose Park and Stone Park.

Part of what appears to be a pickup truck was totally destroyed in the crash, which involved a UPS semi-truck.

ABC7 is working to find out if anyone was hurt, and to get more details on what may have caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.