potholes

Lake Short Drive pothole near Diversey Harbor causes several flat tires for drivers

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 26, 2023 4:36AM
Several drivers get flat tires from pothole on Lake Short Drive pothole near Diversey Harbor
At least 6 cars sustained flat tires and had to be towed while on Lakeshore Drive near Diversey Parkway.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A large pothole near Diversey Harbor caused half a dozen flat tires Saturday.

At least 6 cars sustained flat tires and had to be towed while on Lake Shore Drive near Diversey Parkway.

A lot of those drivers are left angry and confused, and are now dealing with car troubles.

The pothole appears to be filled only with a sandbag, which may have been the cause of those flat tires.

