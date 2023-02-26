At least 6 cars sustained flat tires and had to be towed while on Lakeshore Drive near Diversey Parkway.

Lake Short Drive pothole near Diversey Harbor causes several flat tires for drivers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A large pothole near Diversey Harbor caused half a dozen flat tires Saturday.

A lot of those drivers are left angry and confused, and are now dealing with car troubles.

The pothole appears to be filled only with a sandbag, which may have been the cause of those flat tires.

