Lake Short Drive pothole near Diversey Harbor causes several flat tires for drivers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A large pothole near Diversey Harbor caused half a dozen flat tires Saturday.
At least 6 cars sustained flat tires and had to be towed while on Lake Shore Drive near Diversey Parkway.
A lot of those drivers are left angry and confused, and are now dealing with car troubles.
The pothole appears to be filled only with a sandbag, which may have been the cause of those flat tires.
