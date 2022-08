At least 3 hurt in rollover crash on Edens Expressway near Touhy Avenue in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- At least three people were hurt in a rollover crash on the Edens Expressway Wednesday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. near Touhy in Skokie.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet clear, but multiple police departments, including Wilmette, Glencoe and Skokie, responded to the scene.

So far, there's no word on the conditions of the people who were hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.