Vigil held for boy killed, pregnant mother injured in Edgewater stabbing; person in custody: CPD

One person is in custody in a stabbing death that killed an 11-year-old Edgewater boy and injured his pregnant mother, police said. A vigil was held Thursday at their apartment bui

One person is in custody in a stabbing death that killed an 11-year-old Edgewater boy and injured his pregnant mother, police said. A vigil was held Thursday at their apartment bui

One person is in custody in a stabbing death that killed an 11-year-old Edgewater boy and injured his pregnant mother, police said. A vigil was held Thursday at their apartment bui

One person is in custody in a stabbing death that killed an 11-year-old Edgewater boy and injured his pregnant mother, police said. A vigil was held Thursday at their apartment bui

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vigil was held Thursday at an Edgewater apartment complex where a child was killed and his mother was injured in a stabbing.

Jayden Perkins, 11, and his pregnant mother, 33, were stabbed in an attack in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Officers found the boy with an injury to the chest, and the woman had multiple stab wounds, Chicago police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed Thursday the boy's chest wound was also a stab wound. The boy died at the hospital, and his mother was critically hurt.

At last check, the woman was still being treated in critical condition St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.

Jayden was a bright light... I feel like our kids lost a good friend and lost innocence Armensue Vodak, parent of victim

A person was taken into custody, Chicago police said, but they have not released any further details.

ABC7 has not named the person in custody since he has not been charged. However, sources said he has an extensive criminal record, including a home invasion conviction.

The police source said the man was incarcerated for violating parole, and he was released just one day before Wednesday's attack.

The impact of Perkins' life was seen throughout the sea of people mourning his loss, gathered around a growing memorial at a tree outside the boy's Edgewater home.

"Sad. I miss him," Perkins' friend Mason Hamm said. "I know everybody's going to miss him."

Attendees of the vigil ranged from his classmates to members of his Gus Giordano dance company, and also to parents who saw Perkins' talents on stage.

"No one can replace him. No one can take his place," Perkins' friend Alexis Perez said.

READ MORE: Boy killed; pregnant mother stabbed, critically injured in Edgewater, authorities say

"He's the kindest, trustworthy friend you could probably ever ask for," Perkins' friend Nate Vodak said.

Those at the vigil consoled one another as some held back tears.

If you knew him you would understand... He's an outstanding person. Natel Vodak, victim

"Jayden was a bright light," a parent, Armensue Vodak, said. "Jayden was fantastic and there's no way to describe his exuberance. I feel like our kids lost a good friend and lost innocence... and there's no reason for it."

The young children have been asking tough questions that investigators hope to answer.

"What kind of human does it take to take the life of an 11-year-old boy?" Hamm said.

Perkins attended 6th grade at Peirce Elementary School, where students amassed their messages of their love and pain over his loss.

"If you knew him you would understand," Nate Vodak said. "He's an outstanding person."

Neighbors had gathered Thursday morning at the Peterson Plaza Apartments and created a small memorial outside the complex. Flowers, a football and a chalk bucket left at the memorial highlighted the young boy's innocence.

"I have no idea who would do something like this to such beautiful people, wonderful young people," one neighbor said.

Neighbors described Perkins as a wonderful and kind child.

"The young man, he was a God send. He was a God send," one neighbor named Joe said. "He would help me up with my walker, my bags. He would grab the bags out of my hand and say 'let me help you sir' and he would help me up to my apartment."

The attack is still under investigation, but police said it appears to be domestic in nature.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood