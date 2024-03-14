Edgewater neighbors mourn Jaydone Perkins; pregnant mother stabbed, critically injured at apartment

Jaydone Perkins, 11, and his pregnant mother, 33, were attacked in the 5900-block of North Ravenswood Avenue on Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Thursday, Edgewater neighbors placed flowers outside the apartment complex where a child and his mother were attacked.

Officers found the boy with an injury to the chest, and the woman had multiple stab wounds, Chicago police said.

The boy died at the hospital, and his mother was critically hurt.

A person was taken into custody, Chicago police said, but they have not released any further details.

ABC7 Chicago is not naming the person in custody since he has not been charged. However, sources said he has an extensive criminal record, including a home invasion conviction.

The source said the man was incarcerated and released one day before Wednesday's attack.

"I have no idea who would do something like this to such beautiful people, wonderful young people," one neighbor said.

Neighbors at the Peterson Plaza Apartments created a small memorial outside the complex.

Some neighbors say they heard screaming before police arrived.

"Screaming, just screaming," one neighbor said. "Yelling, screaming 'help,' but I didn't hear no intervening. I pray for healing. It's sad."

The attack is still under investigation, but police said it appears to be domestic in nature.

Neighbors describe Perkins as a wonderful and kind child.

"He would help me up with my walker, my bags," one neighbor said. "He would grab the bags out of my hand and say 'let me help you sir' and he would help me up to my apartment."

