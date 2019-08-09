This segment is produced with and sponsored by ComEd.
Thirty girls, six teams, and six recycled refrigerators make for a twist on the old soap box derby race. This time, it's about getting the girls interested and engaged in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math by building their own racecars.
The ComEd Icebox Derby 2019 took place on August 3 at Daley Plaza. The six teams raced their cars and competed in STEM challenges between heats. The team with the highest combined score won.
While all the girls are winners, the group that came out victorious was Team Orange Flare. Windy City LIVE welcomed the winners and celebrated their victory with Jean Medina, ComEd's vice president of communications.
The winning team - Orange Flare!
Teegan Mathey
Kyla Davis
Stephanie Hu
Dhiti Patel
Cynthia Rivas
Mentors:
Emily Torres
To find out more, visit the website: http://www.theiceboxderby.com/
To learn more about ComEd and their commitment to women in engineering, or if you want to learn about how you can recycle your old fridge - head to the ComEd website: https://www.comed.com/Pages/default.aspx
Check out the 2019 ComEd Ice Box Derby winners!
