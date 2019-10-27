Chicago Strike: Chicago Public Schools cancels classes Monday with no end in sight to 11-day teachers strike

Both sides said negotiations have been productive, but there's a difference in numbers when it comes to proposals.
Chicago Public Schools students will not return to classrooms Monday.
Both sides were at the bargaining table for more than 14 hours Saturday, trying to come an agreement on a small amount of key issues.
Union leaders said their latest proposal addresses class size, adequate staffing of nurses and social workers and fair wages for para-professionals. The total deal is about $38 million more than the board's last offer. CTU said the total is less than 1% of the district's annual budget.
"It's one half of one percent of CPS' annual operating budget," CTU President Jesse Sharkey said. "We feel like we need to be able to get there. We feel like this is an amount of money that CPS needs to be able to make as an investment into our students and our classrooms."
Negotiations have continued despite CPS claiming a "breach of trust." The district didn't elaborate any further on the alleged breakdown of trust.
"We are not close where we need to be on key issues," Deputy Mayor for Education and Human Services Sybil Madison said.
Both sides returned to the bargaining table Sunday at Malcom X College.
A solidarity rally for striking Chicago teachers was also held Sunday at New Mt. Pilgrim MB Church in West Garfield Park.
WATCH: CPS officials give update on contract negotiations with CTU Sunday
CPS has not announced if class will be canceled Monday.
Last week, a judge ruled student athletes will not be able to compete in the state playoffs during the strike.
Judge Eve Reilly rejected their motion to allow kids to compete during the strike, writing, "It is not fair and it is wrong. However, the court must balance student safety above all other concerns."
Judge Reilly cited the potential conflict from coaches crossing the picket line, and potential dangers of having school facilities open but not adequately staffed.
More student athletes could be affected as the strike drags on, because a certain amount of games and practice are required to be eligible to compete.
WATCH: CTU President Jesse Sharkey gives update on contract negotiations with CPS Friday
RELATED: ACT testing postponed for CPS students Saturday as teachers strike continues
Multiple ACT exams that were scheduled to be administered Saturday also had to be postponed as the strike continues.
The exam is no longer required for Illinois high school students, but many students submit their scores when applying to college.
RELATED: Chicago Teachers Strike 2019: Where to find childcare when schools are closed
Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 CPS support staff workers are now walking the picket line.
The longest ever Chicago teachers strike was back in 1987, which lasted 19 days.