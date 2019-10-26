Chicago Strike: CPS, CTU negotiations down to 'major issues' as strike continues for 10th day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools enter their second weekend of negotiations, both sides acknowledged negotiations are now focused on a small number of key issues.Teachers and support staff will rally at Union Park at 10 a.m. Saturday on the 10th day of their strike.As of Friday, the strike has matched the length of the 2012 strike, which had kids out of school for seven days.Neither CPS nor the CTU offered much detail on where negotiations stood Friday, but both sides said closure will be the priority at the bargaining table Saturday."Honestly, bargaining, when it gets to the end and when there's a small number of issues on the table, has some degree of, you've got to be patient as the other side works through difficult proposals," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey. "You start getting to the stuff that matters the most but is the hardest.""It's really going to be about how we get closure on some of the big priorities that have been a constant area of discussion focus of the entire day tomorrow (Saturday)," said LaTanya McDade, CPS Chief Education OfficerNegotiations will continue Saturday at Malcolm X College.CPS negotiators said they have reached tentative agreements on 80 issues, just not the main ones on class sizes and staffing. The mayor said they have given CTU written offers on those two areas, and are waiting for counter-proposals."We have remained diligent at the bargaining table," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "We have encouraged CTU to step up the pace of their delivery process so they can respond to the number of counter-proposals that we've put on the table."CTU said a sticking point is getting language in the contract that would enforce an agreement on class size and staffing."We have to make sure that we have something in the contract that reassures our members who are in the schools that what they say they're going to do is really going to happen," Sharkey said. "But again, I think we can work that out."Hundreds of teachers and support staff marched from Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park to City Hall Friday, and at one point attempted to shut down Lake Shore Drive.The CTU underwent civil disobedience training on Thursday.Another issue raised in negotiations is over money from what's called Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, funds. Union leaders said the money should go to them, but the city argues that's not possible.The CTU is pushing for more support staff, including counselors, nurses and other para-professionals, as well as reduced class sizes.