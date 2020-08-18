Back to school: CPS releases final Fall 2020 reopening framework for all-remote learning

On August 8 officials announced CPS will not reopen for in-person instruction this fall.
The framework released Friday includes new information on the structure and expectations for that remote learning, building upon preliminary framework released in July.
Read the Chicago Public Schools Final Reopening Framework
Students should expect to be engaged in remote learning for the entirety of a typical school day, five days a week, CPS officials said. The framework includes a combination of live, real-time instruction with classmates and teachers, small group activities with classmates and independent learning.
Students will get a combination of real-time learning and learning activities. Teachers will be required to be available for students during the entire school day, CPS said.
Teachers are also encouraged to incorporated small group instruction and peer-to-peer interaction into their remote learning plans.
The district has set requirements for both real time learning and learning activities, ranging from 60 minutes and 90 minutes respectively for pre-K students to 80 percent and 20 percent of the day respectively for high school students.
The breakdown of learning times is:
Pre-K: 60 minutes real time instruction, 90 minutes learning activities
K-2: 80 minutes real time instruction, 180 minutes learning activities
3-5: 205 minutes real time instruction, 155 minutes learning activities
6-8: 230 minutes real time instruction, 130 minutes learning activities
9-12: 80 percent of the day real time instruction, 20 percent of the day learning activities
The district is having teachers use Google education tools, which CPS can accurately track and support engagement. Teachers and students will be expected to log on daily for a homeroom-style check in, CPS said, at minimum. Daily attendance will be taken, and the district will return to its standard grading practices. Assignments will be graded and students will receive letter grades.
The district will also offer additional mental health services and support, and provide ESL and special education instruction tailored to those students' needs, including individual check-ins.
Chicago Public Schools said they will distribute an additional 36,000 devices to students in need in an continued effort to bridge the city's digital divide, and additionally contact schools to determine how many more devices need to be purchased in order to meet students' needs. The district is also partnering with nearly three dozen community organizations to connect about 100,000 CPS students and their households with free high-speed internet.
The Chicago Teachers Union has said they believe the need for all-remote learning would be inevitable, and pushed for that decision earlier to give CPS and teachers more time to prepare.
Chicago Public Schools is continuing to evaluate moving into a hybrid remote and in-person learning model for the second quarter. No decisions have yet been made and will not be made without input form public health officials, as well as parent and community feedback.
CPS classes are scheduled to begin September 8 with the hope to be at least partially back in the classroom by November.
District officials say those who need additional assistance to prepare for remote learning can call the CPS family hotline at (773) 417-1060 or email familyservices@cps.edu.
The decision to start the school year remotely could help as Illinois tries to slow the spread of new COVID-19 cases, health officials say.
