Chicago teachers rally in opposition of CPS reopening plan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of the Chicago Teachers Union gathered in Union Park Saturday.The group rallied before heading east in a "car caravan" to City Hall to voice concerns over plans to reopen Chicago public schools next month.The Union is calling on CPS to reach an agreement on what they call an "acceptable" reopening plan.Right now, the plan is to return to in-person learning on January 11.CPS officials maintain schools are safe, pointing to low COVID-19 spread among parochial and private schools.