Chicago teachers rally in opposition of CPS reopening plan

The group rallied before heading east in a "car caravan" to City Hall to voice concerns over plans to reopen Chicago public schools next month.
RELATED: CTU files injunction in effort to halt plas to restart in-person
The Union is calling on CPS to reach an agreement on what they call an "acceptable" reopening plan.
Right now, the plan is to return to in-person learning on January 11.
SEE MORE: Chicago Public Schools reopening in-person learning starting in January, school district announces
CPS officials maintain schools are safe, pointing to low COVID-19 spread among parochial and private schools.
CPS CEO on return to in-person learning
The video featured is from a previous report