Chicago teachers rally in opposition of CPS reopening plan

CPS plans to return to in-person learning on January 11
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of the Chicago Teachers Union gathered in Union Park Saturday.

The group rallied before heading east in a "car caravan" to City Hall to voice concerns over plans to reopen Chicago public schools next month.

RELATED: CTU files injunction in effort to halt plas to restart in-person

The Union is calling on CPS to reach an agreement on what they call an "acceptable" reopening plan.

Right now, the plan is to return to in-person learning on January 11.

SEE MORE: Chicago Public Schools reopening in-person learning starting in January, school district announces

CPS officials maintain schools are safe, pointing to low COVID-19 spread among parochial and private schools.

Dr. Janice Jackson, the CEO of Chicago Public Schools said the district feels it's safe to being in-person-learning as COVID-19 infection rates are at a record high.



