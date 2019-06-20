Windy City LIVE

'No Small Matter' documentary tackles the American childcare crisis

CHICAGO -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot officially declared June 20th as "No Small Matter Day."

"No Small Matter" is a feature-length documentary about the American childcare crisis and the importance of high-quality early education.

The Siskel/Jacobs Productions film is running at the Gene Siskel Film Center through June 27th.

Filmmakers, policy experts, and educators will be present each night for Q&A discussions.

For tickets, please visit: www.siskelfilmcenter.org/no-small-matter

To view more videos related to "No Small Matter," please view their YouTube page: www.youtube.com/channel/UCBOO-Ief1aePUI4XiiKlGOQ
