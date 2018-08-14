BACK TO SCHOOL

States with best public school systems revealed in new study

With the back-to-school season quickly approaching, a WalletHub study has ranked the states with the strongest public school systems. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Caroline Kealey
With the back-to-school season quickly approaching, a WalletHub study has ranked the states with the best public school systems.

Massachusetts sat at the top of the list, with their public school system scoring highest in the quality and safety categories.

The study evaluated public school systems on a variety of characteristics, including which states had the highest test scores and which school systems had the lowest dropout rates.

The Illinois public school system ranked 21st on the list, receiving the 15th spot in the quality category.

To see the full report, click here.
