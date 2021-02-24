Suburban Cook County election results: Daniel Biss apparent Evanston mayor; Dolton mayoral race goes to runoff

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Some results were in early Wednesday after voters across IllinoisDaniel Biss appears to be the next mayor of Evanston. With nearly all the precincts counted, he has more than 73% of the vote, defeating Lori Keenan. Evanston incumbent Steve Hagerty did not run for reelection.In Dolton, it looks like current mayor Riley Rogers is headed toward a runoff with Tiffany Henyard. Community activist Andrew Holmes came in third. Robert Shaw also ran for the position.Henyard said she's optimistic about the results and ready to get to work, if elected. If she beats Rogers, she would become Dolton's first female African American mayor.Not all communities have a consolidated primary, as it's held in jurisdictions where there's a number of filed candidates for the consolidated general election on April 6, and the primary is used to narrow the field.Also, not all towns have seats up for this election. Residents in Cook, Lake, Kane and McHenry counties had elections Tuesday. DuPage and Will counties don't have primaries and just have the April general election. Chicago voters don't have an election until March 2022.Some other notable races included Berwyn mayor and Calumet City mayor.The Berwyn mayoral race pitted incumbent Robert Lovero against Brendan O'Connor.In Calumet City, incumbent Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush faced Thaddeus Jones.In Lynwood, President Eugene Williams was against Jada Curry.The Riverdale race for president pitted incumbent Lawrence Jackson against Deyon Dean.