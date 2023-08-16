FBI searching for Elgin bank robbery suspect

The FBI is looking for a suspect in an Elgin, Illinois bank robbery on Summit Street. The agency released surveillance footage.

Elgin robbery suspect might have been armed

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI is searching for the person who reportedly robbed a bank in the northwest suburbs.

This robbery happened about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the PNC Bank, located at 850 Summit Street in Elgin.

The FBI said a man captured on surveillance footage walked into the bank, demanded money and ran off.

He may have had a gun.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as 5-feet-10 to 5-feet-11 inches tall; wearing dark pants, a black T-shirt with a yellow construction vest on top, a black surgical mask, sunglasses and a plain black baseball hat; and having long dreadlocks.

Anyone with information can report tips, even anonymously, at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.