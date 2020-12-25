Car stolen from Elmhurst found on West Side, dog still missing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A dog stolen along with a car in west suburban Elmhurst is still missing, even after the car was recovered.Elmhurst Police said a white 2004 Pontiac Vibe was taken from outside the At Home store in the Elmhurst Shopping Center parking lot near 265 Rt. 83, at about 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday. Inside was a tan female terrier shih-tzu mix named Zoey.Chicago police found the stolen car on the West Side, but Zoey is still missing.Zoey's owner said earlier this week that she doesn't care about the car, she just wants her dog back.Zoey was seen inside the car Tuesday night on the West Side, police said. If you have seen or see Zoey, call police.