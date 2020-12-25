dogs stolen

Car stolen from Elmhurst found on West Side, dog still missing

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A dog stolen along with a car in west suburban Elmhurst is still missing, even after the car was recovered.

Elmhurst Police said a white 2004 Pontiac Vibe was taken from outside the At Home store in the Elmhurst Shopping Center parking lot near 265 Rt. 83, at about 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday. Inside was a tan female terrier shih-tzu mix named Zoey.

RELATED: Car with dog inside stolen from Elmhurst shopping center parking lot

Chicago police found the stolen car on the West Side, but Zoey is still missing.

Zoey's owner said earlier this week that she doesn't care about the car, she just wants her dog back.

Zoey was seen inside the car Tuesday night on the West Side, police said. If you have seen or see Zoey, call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elmhurstcar theftdogs stolen
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOGS STOLEN
Dog named Zoey, car stolen from Elmhurst
Man hurt in CPD shooting allegedly stole dog: prosecutors
Wicker Park woman reunited with stolen puppy after attacked on walk
11-week-old puppy stolen from ER nurse's home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Haircut leads to COVID death of couple days before Christmas after short family visit
LIVE NORAD Santa Tracker - See where he is now!
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Mapped by zip code
Woman, boy killed in Gage Park hit-and-run: police
Son of man killed in Bridgeport attempted carjacking given gifts
Pilot's footage shows jetpack flying off SoCal coast
How to ensure you won't be taxed on stolen benefits if victim of unemployment fraud
Show More
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Restaurants, catering companies pivot during holiday due to pandemic
ABC 7 anchors read 'A Visit from St. Nicholas'
IL reports 7,037 cases, 96 COVID-19 deaths
ABC 7 viewers answer call, donate hundreds of toys to needy children
More TOP STORIES News