Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle in Elmhurst, police say

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday morning in the west suburbs.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near York and Diversey Streets in Elmhurst, police said.

The pedestrian died from their injuries as a result of the traffic crash, police said. Their identity was not immediately known.

York Street is closed between Diversey Street and Grand Avenue as police continue to investigate.

The Elmhurst Police Department and the DuPage MERIT Major Crash Investigation Unit are investigating the crash.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

No further information was available.