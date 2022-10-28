Memorial honoring civil rights activist Mamie Till-Mobley debuts in west suburbs

A new memorial is being revealed to honor the late Mamie Till-Mobley, and her son Emmett, at her former high school in the west suburbs.

SUMMIT, Ill. (WLS) -- Argo Community High School is set to break ground on a new memorial honoring Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley Friday.

The Mamie Till-Mobley and Emmett Till memorial walkway will be constructed on the school's northwest side and will include a bronze sculpture and plaza.

Till-Mobley, a graduate of Argo high school, became a teacher and social-justice advocate following the murder of her son in 1955. She spent time working with children in and outside the classroom until her death in 2003, according to a news release.

The memorial will sit adjacent to the neighborhood where Mamie and Emmett Till lived, according to the release.

Along with the memorial, the Mamie Till Memorial Scholarship Fund is also being established to support Argo graduates committed to social justice and helping others.

The sculpture is currently being cast and will be revealed at a separate ceremony on April 29.