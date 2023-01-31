2 hurt, 1 seriously in Englewood apartment fire, officials say

An apartment blaze in Englewood on the South Side left two people injured, one seriously, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was a bitterly cold Monday morning for Chicago firefighters as they worked to put out an apartment fire in the Englewood neighborhood.

The fire broke out on the first and second floors of the building near 74th and Emerald.

Officials said a woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition. A man was also hurt and is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

