'A Million Little Things' star James Roday talks season 2 with WCL

Actor James Roday first caught everyone's attention in his starring role as super observant consultant detective and fake psychic Shawn Spencer on the hit comedy "Psych." The versatile star is now in the emotionally-charged drama "A Million Little Things" on ABC as Gary Mendez. Roday stopped by Windy City LIVE on Monday to chat about what's coming up in season two of the show.

Season 2 of "A Million Little Things" begins on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. on ABC7.
