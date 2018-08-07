WINDY CITY LIVE

Alternative R&B looping Artist Taylor Mallory performs 'Just Like You Told Me'

EMBED </>More Videos

Singer-songwriter, producer, actor and voice-over talent Taylor Mallory taught Ryan and Carla how to loop and put a demo together.

Chicago performer Taylor Mallory calls himself an "entertain-preneur." As a singer-songwriter, producer, actor and voice-over talent, he is making waves with his alternative R&B looping performances. Today he taught Ryan and Carla how to loop and put a demo together.

He performed his original, "Just Like You Told Me" as a part of Windy City Live's Chicago Music Series.

For info on Taylor's free album release party in Chicago on August 17, head to LevelNextMusic.com!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicsingingWindy City LIVE
WINDY CITY LIVE
Annoyance Theater improv troop schools 'Chew' host Carla Hall
Fundraiser prepares CPS teachers for new school year
New app connects parents to recommended local babysitters
Empire Today sweepstakes winner shows off new HOME Fresh Carpet
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Annoyance Theater improv troop schools 'Chew' host Carla Hall
HGTV is the winning bidder on 'The Brady Bunch' house
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago Blackhawks legend Stan Mikita dies at 78
Lane Tech student reported missing from Lollapalooza killed by Metra train
2 toddlers struck by train, 1 fatally, in Portage
America's best restroom contest
Gates: Manafort tried to get Sec of Army job for Chicago banker Stephen Calk who loaned him millions
Body found in Chicago River in Loop
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Elon Musk tweets Tesla could go private; TSLA stock soars
Show More
Fetus discovered by cleaning crew on plane at LaGuardia Airport
Missing teen lured away by video game chat resurfaces in Illinois
HGTV is the winning bidder on 'The Brady Bunch' house
Arlington Heights man who died after being pulled from Petite Lake ID'd
'Kill me': Parkland shooting suspect's alleged confession to police released
More News