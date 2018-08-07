Alternative R&B looping Artist Taylor Mallory performs 'Just Like You Told Me'

Chicago performer Taylor Mallory calls himself an "entertain-preneur." As a singer-songwriter, producer, actor and voice-over talent, he is making waves with his alternative R&B looping performances. Today he taught Ryan and Carla how to loop and put a demo together.
He performed his original, "Just Like You Told Me" as a part of Windy City Live's Chicago Music Series.
For info on Taylor's free album release party in Chicago on August 17, head to LevelNextMusic.com!
entertainment live music singing Windy City LIVE
