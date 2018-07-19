WINDY CITY LIVE

Avery Sunshine lights up WCL stage with performance

Singer-songwriter Avery Sunshine stopped by Windy City Live to perform "Come Do Nothing" alongside her husband. (WLS)

Avery Sunshine will be opening for Boney James in Hammond at "The Venue at Horseshoe Casino" tomorrow night

She will also be back on 9/15 on the Sisters United: It's Our Time tour.
Sisters United: It's Our Time is a movement of powerful women who will come together to uplift with music, comedy, motivation and empowerment. I ask you... What happens when strong, positive and successful women come together for a common cause? Life changing moments!

The Sisters United: It's Our Time tour will visit 25 cities across the country to combine the best elements of music, comedy, motivation and women empowerment. These Sisters are a shining example of beautiful mighty women working as one with no acrimony or displays of disrespect to entertain, uplift and inspire.

Follow her on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. Or visit Avery's website or Spotify channel.
