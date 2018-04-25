Chicago actor Roland Buck III stars in new Netflix movie 'The Week Of'

Born on Chicago's South Side, actor Roland Buck III is best known for his role of Dr. Noah Sexton on NBC's "Chicago Med."
But he's also has a very funny side which he shows off in the new Netflix movie "The Week Of," starring his comic idol Adam Sandler, who co-wrote the film with him.
Roland stopped by WCL to talk about Chicago and the new film.
