'Incredibles 2' stars Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener

The new Disney Pixar sequel "Incredibles 2" catched up with the Incredibles family.

The new Disney Pixar sequel "Incredibles 2" catched up with the Incredibles family.

Being a superhero is still outlawed, but a telecommunications giant and his sister -- voiced by Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener -- hatch a plan to make people love superheroes again and enlist Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) to be the face of this new campaign, leaving Mr. Incredible home to take care of the kids.

WCL's Mark DeCarlo sat down with Odenkirk and Keener, as well as Samuel L. Jackson, who also appears in the movie.

"Incredibles 2" opens June 15.

For more information, visit: https://movies.disney.com/incredibles-2
